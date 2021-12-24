Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Stolen pug named Bugsy reunited with owners, Toronto police say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 24, 2021 12:00 pm
Bugsy is a four-year-old male Pug. View image in full screen
Bugsy is a four-year-old male Pug. Handout / Toronto Police

A dog that was stolen last week has since been found and reunited with his owners, Toronto police say.

Police said between 9:30 and 9:45 a.m. last Friday, a four-year-old male pug named Bugsy was let outside in a fenced backyard in the area of Kipling Avenue and Henley Crescent.

The dog then disappeared from the yard and his owners believed he was taken “as there was no means to escape from the yard,” police said.

Read more: Stolen dog may have been listed for sale on Kijiji, Toronto police say

Investigators previously said they believed Bugsy may have been listed for sale on Kijiji.

Trending Stories

But on Thursday, an officer found Bugsy in the area of Delsing Drive and Westhumber Boulevard, not far from where he was believed to have been stolen.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said their investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Bugsy with Const. Matthew Campbell. View image in full screen
Bugsy with Const. Matthew Campbell. Handout / Toronto Police
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagTheft tagtoronto police service tagstolen dog tagToronto Stolen Dog tagBugsy the Pug tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers