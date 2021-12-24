Stolen pug named Bugsy reunited with owners, Toronto police say

Send this page to someone via email

A dog that was stolen last week has since been found and reunited with his owners, Toronto police say.

Police said between 9:30 and 9:45 a.m. last Friday, a four-year-old male pug named Bugsy was let outside in a fenced backyard in the area of Kipling Avenue and Henley Crescent.

The dog then disappeared from the yard and his owners believed he was taken “as there was no means to escape from the yard,” police said.

Investigators previously said they believed Bugsy may have been listed for sale on Kijiji.

But on Thursday, an officer found Bugsy in the area of Delsing Drive and Westhumber Boulevard, not far from where he was believed to have been stolen.

Police said their investigation into the incident is ongoing.

View image in full screen Bugsy with Const. Matthew Campbell. Handout / Toronto Police