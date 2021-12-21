Menu

Crime

Stolen dog may have been listed for sale on Kijiji, Toronto police say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 21, 2021 8:36 pm
Bugsy is a four-year-old male Pug. View image in full screen
Bugsy is a four-year-old male Pug. Handout / Toronto Police

Toronto police say they’re seeking the public’s help in locating a stolen dog that may have been listed for sale on Kijiji.

Police said between 9:30 and 9:45 a.m. last Friday, a four-year-old male Pug named Bugsy was let outside in a fenced backyard in the area of Kipling Avenue and Henley Crescent.

Read more: Stolen dog in Toronto found and returned to owner, man charged with theft

The dog then disappeared from the yard and his owners think he was taken “as there was no means to escape from the yard,” police said.

Investigators said they believe the dog, which is tan and black in colour, may have been listed for sale on Kijiji.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

