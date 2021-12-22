Edmonton Oilers to practice Boxing Day, play Monday in Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oilers are scheduled to resume their schedule Monday, Dec. 27 in Calgary against the Flames.

However, as general manager Ken Holland pointed out on Wednesday’s edition of Oilers Now with Bob Stauffer, the team could struggle to ice a full lineup. The Oilers played their most recent game on Dec. 18 in Seattle with 19 players instead of the standard 20.

“(Duncan) Keith won’t be available. (Darnell) Nurse won’t be available. (William) Lagesson won’t be available. (Jesse) Puljujarvi won’t be available,” explained Holland, listing the players who will still be in COVID protocol.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Ryan McLeod and Devin Shore will be out of protocol and eligible to play.

Defenceman Kris Russell and Marcus Niemelainen are out with injuries, meaning blueliners Philip Broberg and Dmitri Samorukov will likely be called up from Bakersfield. The Oilers plan to practice on Boxing Day, then fly to Calgary on the 27.

Their three games this week against Anaheim, Los Angeles and San Jose were postponed. With NHL players no longer going to the Olympics in Beijing in February, the league plans on making up postponed games from Feb. 6-22.

“I’m disappointed for the fans. I’m disappointed for the players who have never had the opportunity. I think of Connor McDavid and some of the players that we were looking to play on the team that were never in the Olympics before,” said Holland of the NHL pulling out of the Olympics.

The Oilers and Flames can be heard on 630 CHED on Monday with the Face-off Show starting at 6 p.m. The game will start at 8 p.m.