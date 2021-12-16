Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Stuart Skinner backstops Edmonton Oilers to win over Blue Jackets

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted December 16, 2021 11:49 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Some recent videos from the world of hockey.

Stuart Skinner made 36 saves as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-2 Thursday night at Rogers Place.

The win ends the Oilers’ six-game losing streak.

The Oilers exploded for three goals in the first period. The Blue Jackets took two penalties on the same play, giving the Oilers a five-on-three. After Tyson Barrie’s point shot went wide, Jesse Puljujarvi swatted at the rebound off the back boards to make it 1-0.

Still on the power play 46 seconds later, Puljujarvi tapped in a feed from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins for his tenth goal of the season. Derek Ryan nudged a rebound under Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins to make it 3-0. Brendan Perlini assisted on the play for his first point as an Oiler.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers forward Devin Shore enters NHL COVID-19 protocol

Story continues below advertisement

Perlini then bagged his first goal as an Oiler late in the second, firing in the rebound from Zack Kassian’s shot.

Read more: Maple Leafs stymie Edmonton Oilers for 5-1 win

Joonas Korpisalo replaced Merzlikins in Columbus’ net to start the third.

Gustav Nyquist put Columbus on the board 6:28 into the period. Justin Danforth cut the Oilers’ lead to 4-2 with 3:24 on the clock. Edmonton forward Warren Foegele quickly crushed the Blue Jackets’ dreams of a comeback with an empty-netter.

Puljujarvi had two goals and an assist. The Oilers outshot the Blue Jackets 45-38.

The Oilers (17-11) will play in Seattle on Saturday.

Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
NHL tagHockey tagEdmonton sports tagEdmonton Oilers tagNational Hockey League tagOilers hockey tagColumbus Blue Jackets tagNHL Hockey tagJesse Puljujarvi tagBrendan Perlini tagDerek Ryan tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers