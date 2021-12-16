Edmonton Oilers forward Devin Shore enters NHL COVID-19 protocol

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton Oilers forward Devin Shore has entered the National Hockey League’s COVID-19 protocol.

The Oilers shared the news on Twitter Thursday morning.

#Oilers forward Devin Shore has been placed in COVID protocol. — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) December 16, 2021

Shore joins centre Ryan McLeod and Oilers head coach Dave Tippett, who were also placed in the league’s COVID protocol earlier this week.

The trio joins a growing number of NHL players entering COVID-19 protocol in recent weeks, including a massive jump since Monday.

Nearly the entire Calgary Flames roster has entered the protocol, with 18 players, as well as several coaches and support staff as of Thursday morning.

On Wednesday morning, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney was asked whether the increase in COVID-19 cases amongst NHL teams in the province was a reason for his government to reduce spectator capacity at arenas.

“We haven’t had that conversation,” Kenney said.

“The NHL and other large events have been operating over the past three months within the Restrictions Exemption Program (REP) as numbers have continued to decline sharply for COVID in Alberta. That would strongly suggest that the Restrictions Exemption Program has been working.

“We’ll always analyze emerging data and be happy to have a discussion with the team management and the NHL,” the premier said.

0:51 Alberta hasn’t discussed sports gathering limits as more Calgary Flames members enter COVID-19 protocol Alberta hasn’t discussed sports gathering limits as more Calgary Flames members enter COVID-19 protocol

Later Wednesday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced that the province is capping capacity at 50 per cent for indoor venues with seating for greater than 1,000 people.

That affects the Toronto Maple Leafs and Raptors, the Ottawa Senators, and Ontario Hockey League teams, among other teams and events.

The Oilers are scheduled to play at home Thursday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets.