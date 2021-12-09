Boston Bruins score late to beat Edmonton Oilers 3-2

Send this page to someone via email

Matt Grzelcyk scored late in the third period to give the Boston Bruins a 3-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers Thursday night at Rogers Place. The Oilers have lost four in a row.

“We did enough things to win tonight and didn’t win, so we’ve got to continue to pound away at it,” Oilers head coach Dave Tippett said after the game.

The Bruins scored the only goal of the first period when Brad Marchand beat Oilers netminder Stuart Skinner on a shorthanded breakaway with 3:45 to go in the session. It was the first shorthanded goal allowed by the Oilers this season.

Early in the second period, Edmonton forward Kailer Yamamoto was tripped by Boston’s Craig Smith while killing a penalty. No call was made, allowing Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk to fire home his fifth goal of the season.

View image in full screen Boston Bruins’ Craig Smith (12), Matt Grzelcyk (48) and Jake DeBrusk (74) celebrate a goal as Edmonton Oilers’ Devin Shore (14) skates off during second period NHL hockey action in Edmonton, Alta., on Thursday December 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken

“I thought we carried the play a lot of the night five-on-five, but sometimes it goes in and sometimes it doesn’t,” Oilers captain Connor McDavid said of the loss.

The Oilers finally got on the board with 1:46 left in the second when Leon Draisaitl one-timed a pass from Tyson Barrie past Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark for a power-play strike.

Draisaitl made it 2-2 with another power-play goal midway through the third.

View image in full screen Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark (35) looks away as Edmonton Oilers’ Zach Hyman (18), Leon Draisaitl (29) and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93) celebrate a goal during second period NHL hockey action in Edmonton, Alta., on Thursday December 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken

“I think the last three games probably could have gone either way,” Draisaitl said after the game.

Grzelcyk powered a shot past Skinner’s blocker with 2:35 left.

With Skinner on the bench for the extra attacker, Oilers winger Zach Hyman had a redirection chance after taking a pass from Draisaitl, but the puck flipped off his stick into the slot.

“We’ve got to find a way to keep that last one out of the net and take it into overtime and give ourselves a chance,” Draisaitl said.

“That’s the way it goes when you’re slumping — you find a way to lose these kinds of games.”

Oilers defenceman Kris Russell left the game four minutes into the second period with an upper body injury.

“I talked to him between periods and it didn’t look very good, but I haven’t got a full update on it yet,” Tippett said.

“I’ve got a feeling he might miss some tim​e.”

Ullmark finished with 41 saves. Skinner stopped 27.

The Oilers (16-9) will host Carolina on Saturday.

–With files from Brenden Escott, 630 CHED