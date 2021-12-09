Edmonton company partners with Oilers to launch ‘functional fashion’ fan gear

Send this page to someone via email

An Edmonton company has released a new line of Oilers fan gear meant to embrace a more street style design.

“The whole idea was to just make stuff that people could wear inside the rink and also outside the rink — and not feel like they’re wearing a bright orange piece,” said Kyle Nichols, the founder of Local Soft Goods.

The clothing line features casual wear made with what the company describes as “premium fabrics,” and will be launched at Ford Hall pop-up Edmonton Oilers shop ahead of Thursday’s game at Rogers Place against the Boston Bruins.

View image in full screen The Local Soft Goods Oilers fan clothing line. Courtesy / Local Soft Goods

“(The idea) stemmed a couple years ago just in conversations with the Edmonton Oilers,” Nichols said. “Bringing a fresh look to fan wear, and offering the Edmontonian fans something a little different.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Fort Saskatchewan designer who appeared in New York Fashion Week also employs workers in Nigeria

The line of clothing includes hoodies, crewneck sweaters, t-shirts, as well as hats and jackets. But instead of the traditional orange and blue Oilers colours, the merchandise is nearly all black with only the smallest hint of team colours.

“I wanted to build some merch that really spoke to me and my friends — the demographic that is up and coming,” Nichols said.

“Just really push the envelope with merchandise in the direction of how sports memorabilia is represented in the NHL.”

View image in full screen A sweatshirt from the Local Soft Goods Edmonton Oilers clothing line.

Nichols, who has worked in merchandising and promotions for nearly 15 years, believes there is a desire for a locally-designed team line that can be worn for many years outside of the game environment.

Story continues below advertisement

“A lot of the brands that are sold throughout (sports) arenas are big brands… you see a lot of the same designs throughout all different arenas across North America,” he said.

“This is really tailored to the Edmonton landscape and environment.”

The line was designed and marketed — in collaboration with the Oilers Entertainment Group — by an Edmonton-based creative team.

“Local (Soft Goods) is all fueled from the local creative community,” Nichols said. “It’s kind of a concept that I started with the Oilers, very much in partnership.”

Story continues below advertisement

The pieces retail starting at a beanie for $35, up to $290 for a coach-style jacket. Nichols said there was a focus on socially conscious, long-lasting fabrics.

“We’re expecting people to wear these all the time so we put a lot of attention into the details of the garments and making sure that they will last a lifetime,” he said.

View image in full screen The Local Soft Goods Edmonton Oilers clothing line. Courtesy / Local Soft Goods

The clothing will be available exclusively in-person at Rogers Place ahead of Thursday’s game, with an eventual plan to launch an online shop. Fans do not need to hold a game ticket to enter Ford Hall.