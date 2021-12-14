Maple Leafs stymie Edmonton Oilers for 5-1 win

Send this page to someone via email

Jack Campbell made 35 saves as the Toronto Maple Leafs downed the Edmonton Oilers 5-1 Tuesday night at Rogers Place.

The Oilers have lost six in a row. The last five have been at home.

The teams traded chances throughout the first period. Leon Draisaitl had a sure goal on his stick after taking a pass from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, but his shot went through the crease and wide with Campbell out of position. The Leafs took the lead in the final minute of the first when Auston Matthews scored on the power play.

The Oilers have allowed the first goal in 15 of their last 18 games.

It took the Leafs almost nine minutes to get their first shot on goal of the second period, but they made it count when Wayne Simmonds jammed the puck behind Mikko Koskinen. T.J. Brodie made it 3-0 when his point shot deflected in off Connor McDavid’s stick.

The Oilers finally broke through 5:26 into the third when Colton Sceviour rapped in his first of the season. However, Morgan Rielly replied for the Leafs just 1:07 later. Matthews struck again late in the third.

Head coach Dave Tippett wasn’t on the bench for the what the Oilers called precautionary reasons. Earlier in the day, forward Ryan McLeod was placed in COVID protocol.

The Oilers, 16-11, will host Columbus on Thursday.