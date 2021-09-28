Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
September 28 2021 8:13pm
01:55

Edmonton Oilers fans enter Rogers Place for 1st time amid new COVID-19 protocols

Fans entering Rogers Place for the Edmonton Oilers preseason game Tuesday had to abide by a set of new COVID-19 protocols. Sarah Komadina has the details.

