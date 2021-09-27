COVID-19 vaccine proof, no bags: What Edmonton Oilers fans can expect at Rogers Place

Send this page to someone via email

Tuesday marks the first preseason game of the 2021/22 NHL season for the Edmonton Oilers at home at Rogers Place. With new COVID-19 protocols in place, the experience will be different for fans than it was the last time in-person attendance was allowed at the arena.

The last game the Oilers played at Rogers Place with full fans in the stands was on March 11, 2020, as the NHL suspended its season amid the emerging coronavirus pandemic.

Here’s a closer look at what fans entering Rogers Place can expect amid the current COVID-19 protocols.

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test

All fans 12 and older entering Rogers Place will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result.

Fans must be able to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination — two doses of a World Health Organization-approved vaccine — received at least 14 days prior to game day.

Approved documentation includes Alberta Health COVID-19 vaccine receipt, MyHealth Records proof of vaccine card, any government-issued vaccination record or receipt from another Canadian province or territory, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued vaccination card or record of vaccination from the health-care provider that administered the vaccine.

Proof can be showed either on a mobile device or printed documentation.

“We have increased our security deployment just for those purposes to ensure that we can get the fans in in the same timely manner that they expect of us,” said Lindsay Goldsney, director of fan experience and security with the Oilers Entertainment Group.

“We do have additional staff in who will be doing the verification checks, as well as additional staff that are doing crowd management to help with the flow of fans to the appropriate lines.”

Those who are not vaccinated must show a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 72 hours of puck drop. The test can be a rapid antigen or PCR test. Self-administered at-home tests will not be accepted. COVID-19 testing is not available on site at Rogers Place.

Fans will also be required to show government-issued ID.

Staff, vendors, contractors and media are required to be fully vaccinated. Negative tests will not be accepted by these groups, Rogers Place said.

Rogers Place to be at full capacity for Oilers games

Despite calls from some Alberta doctors to limit capacity, Rogers Place will operate at full capacity starting Tuesday, with additional public health measures in place.

Alberta is currently under a state of public health emergency and COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and ICU admissions continue to climb.

Dr. Paul E. Boucher, president of the Alberta Medical Association, said while the so-called vaccine passport diminishes the risk of transmission within these types of venues, it doesn’t eliminate the risk.

“It doesn’t make a whole lot of sense to me to be doing these things when we’re on the brink of disaster,” Boucher said.

“It’s this disconnect, right? I’d love to go to the hockey game but it’s not the Calgary Flames or the Edmonton Oilers job to manage ICU capacity and to say, ‘OK, it’s safe or not safe to do this.’ It needs to come from the government.”

Stu Ballantyne, senior vice-president of operations with the OEG, stressed that Rogers Place has been cleared by both the NHL and the province to move ahead at fully capacity.

“With the preseason we doubt that we will get anywhere near that number but the reality is, we feel confident with the fact that we did go early in this process to having fully vaccinated fans and allowing for the negative test within 72 hours of game time plus the protocol for masking in the facility, that the people will be as safe as we possibly could make them,” Ballantyne said.

“We meet with each one of the Canadian venues weekly on this matter and have been for over a year based on the fact that the NHL was shut down, and so we share protocols and best practices on a regular basis.”

Rogers Place said the facility will undergo increased cleaning and sanitization before, during and after events, particularly in high-traffic and high-touch areas.

Tom McMillan, a spokesperson for Alberta Health, said the government department “will continue to monitor the situation closely and recommend any change in our approach if and as needed.”

Taking a look elsewhere in the NHL, Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment announced Friday capacity will be 50 per cent after Ontario loosened restrictions.

The Leafs and Ottawa Senators hope to host capacity crowds for their regular-season openers, while the Jets also expect to play in front of full houses this season.

The Flames are also allowed to fill their arena.

The Vancouver Canucks are limited to 50 per cent capacity, but the team has said it hopes restrictions will be eased. Montreal is permitted to play in front of 33 per cent capacity as things stand.

Each NHL rink in Canada will require proof of vaccination for fans to attend. Rogers Place in Edmonton is also accepting a negative COVID-19 test.

No-bag policy

Rogers Place has implemented a no-bag policy this year. The organization said this is to ensure a safe environment for fans, accelerate entry into the facility and eliminate unnecessary contact at the entry gates.

Small clutch bags (5x6x1) and wallets are still permitted, according to Rogers Place.

Goldsney said the no-bag policy stemmed from an NHL mandate for all of its facilities.

“We’ve had a little bit of feedback from both sides — both good and bad. What we’ve been doing is just trying to get the messaging out of what we are allowing into the facility.”

Exceptions to the policy will be made for diaper bags and medically necessary items after proper X-ray inspection.

Face coverings

All fans two and older will be required to wear a mask or face covering at all times, except when actively eating or drinking.

Face coverings must fully cover the nose and mouth, and be secure under the chin and against the sides of the face.

Neck gaiters, open-chin bandanas, face coverings with valves, mesh material, costume masks and clear face shields worn on their own will not be accepted.

Going mobile/cashless

Rogers Place has brought in mobile ticketing for all events, saying it is a safe, secure and convenient ticketing experience.

Tickets can be accessed through the Rogers Place App and options are available to those who do not have a smart phone.

The ever-popular 50/50 is also back this season, with the program moving to a cashless system. Fans will need an email address and use their mobile device to purchase 50/50 tickets.

Tickets will also be available to purchase online starting at 9 a.m. on every game day. Ticket sales will close at 11 p.m.

With all of the new measures in place, Ballantyne said the OEG is trying to maintain the fan experience as best it can.

“We haven’t been open to the public for over a year and a half,” he said. “Tomorrow night is our first time too. It’s preseason and we’re hoping to have a great experience for everybody so they can get in and watch hockey.

"It's been a long time since we've had fans in the building."

Tuesday’s game against the Seattle Kraken goes at 7 p.m.

With files from The Canadian Press.

