Falling behind plagues Edmonton Oilers

Falling behind has become an ugly routine for the Edmonton Oilers.

The Oilers have allowed the first goal in 13 of their last 16 games. For the season, it’s happened 16 times in 25 games.

“We want to go out and get the first,” said forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. “We talk about it before the game. Especially at home, you want to get your push going as soon as you can.

“We know that we need to have better starts. We know that we need to get out on top and stop chasing games.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We know that we need to have better starts. We know that we need to get out on top and stop chasing games."

The Oilers have scored first just nine times. The only team to do it less is Ottawa at eight. The Oilers are 9-0 when scoring first.

“When you’re playing from behind, you know you need to score another goal,” said defenceman Darnell Nurse. “When you have the lead, you know if you stay aggressive and play in the o-zone, you don’t have to take any chances at any point.

“It’s a tough league. Every team is going out there and trying to get the first goal. We need to do that more often.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "It's a tough league. Every team is going out there and trying to get the first goal. We need to do that more often."

The Oilers held an optional practice on Friday. Goalie Mike Smith, who has been out since Oct. 16, was on the ice for part of the practice. Injured defenceman Duncan Keith, out since Nov. 24, skated earlier.

“Getting closer. I don’t think either one is a player tomorrow, but they’re getting closer,” said head coach Dave Tippett.

Defenceman Kris Russell is expected to miss at least a week after being injured in the second period of the Oilers’ 3-2 loss to Boston on Thursday. Russell has been placed on injured reserve with Philip Broberg being recalled.

The Oilers will try to snap their four-game losing streak Saturday night against the Carolina Hurricanes. The game is on 630 CHED with The Faceoff Show at 6:30 p.m. The game starts at 8 p.m.