Edmonton Oilers thrilled for RNH to hit 500 points

The journey to 500 NHL points took 10 years and 678 games for Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.

The Edmonton Oilers forward hit the milestone Friday in Seattle with an assist on a goal by Evan Bouchard.

“I’m lucky to have played with some great players. I’ve been a part of the Oilers the whole time. Definitely happy to do it with these guys,” said Nugent-Hopkins after the game.

Whether you call him RNH, Nuge or Nuggy — the 28-year-old is a fan favourite in Oil Country. The “Keep Nuge Forever” movement was thrilled when he signed a new eight-year contract in the summer.

“I think it means a lot to the guys in the group and to Nuge. I think it means a lot to him to do it all in one place, do it in Edmonton. He loves playing here,” said head coach Dave Tippett.

“He does so many things well in the game.

“It’s a great milestone. It’s big. Such an underrated player,” said Leon Draisaitl. “Great career so far. He’s still young. I think the best years are still to come for him, which is kind of scary. Great player. Great guy. Fun to be around.”

Two injured players took part in practice on Saturday. Defenceman Darnell Nurse is day-to-day with a broken finger. Devin Shore was on the ice as an extra forward.

The Oilers host the L.A. Kings Sunday night. Coverage on 630 CHED starts with the Face-off Show at 4:30 p.m. The game will start at 6 p.m.