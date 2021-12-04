Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Edmonton Oilers thrilled for RNH to hit 500 points

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted December 4, 2021 7:43 pm

The journey to 500 NHL points took 10 years and 678 games for Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.

The Edmonton Oilers forward hit the milestone Friday in Seattle with an assist on a goal by Evan Bouchard.

“I’m lucky to have played with some great players. I’ve been a part of the Oilers the whole time. Definitely happy to do it with these guys,” said Nugent-Hopkins after the game.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers sunk in Seattle

Whether you call him RNH, Nuge or Nuggy — the 28-year-old is a fan favourite in Oil Country. The “Keep Nuge Forever” movement was thrilled when he signed a new eight-year contract in the summer.

“I think it means a lot to the guys in the group and to Nuge. I think it means a lot to him to do it all in one place, do it in Edmonton. He loves playing here,” said head coach Dave Tippett.

Story continues below advertisement

“He does so many things well in the game.

Read more: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins staying with the Oilers on an 8-year contract

“It’s a great milestone. It’s big. Such an underrated player,” said Leon Draisaitl. “Great career so far. He’s still young. I think the best years are still to come for him, which is kind of scary. Great player. Great guy. Fun to be around.”

Two injured players took part in practice on Saturday. Defenceman Darnell Nurse is day-to-day with a broken finger. Devin Shore was on the ice as an extra forward.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers surge in 3rd period to ice Penguins

The Oilers host the L.A. Kings Sunday night. Coverage on 630 CHED starts with the Face-off Show at 4:30 p.m. The game will start at 6 p.m.

Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton sports tagEdmonton Oilers tagLeon Draisaitl tagDave Tippett tagRyan Nugent-Hopkins tagDarnell Nurse tagrnh tagnuge tag500 points tagNuggy tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers