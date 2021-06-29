Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins staying with the Oilers on an 8-year contract

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted June 29, 2021 1:01 pm

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is staying put.

The Edmonton Oilers confirmed they’re keeping the 28-year-old assistant captain on Tuesday.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland looking to add support for star players

The Oilers and Nugent-Hopkins have agreed to an eight-year contract worth $41 million. That’s an average annual value of $5.125 million.

The deal reportedly includes a no-movement clause, though the Oilers didn’t specify that in the new release Tuesday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

Nugent-Hopkins has played his entire 10-year career with the Oilers since being drafted first overall in 2011. He’s coming off a season which saw him post 35 points in 52 games.

Trending Stories

He also appeared in four playoff games, registering two points.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton Oilers connect with boy wrote letter requesting Ryan Nugent-Hopkins signature' Edmonton Oilers connect with boy wrote letter requesting Ryan Nugent-Hopkins signature

The six-foot, 184-pound forward finished third on Oilers power plays with nine, and fourth in power play points with 20 in the 2020-21 season.

In the last four seasons, he has finished in the top four on the team in both categories.

Read more: Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews, Nathan MacKinnon named 2021 Hart Trophy finalists

Nugent-Hopkins could have become a free agent on July 28 as his six-year, $36-million contract was coming to an end.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from Kirby Bourne, 630 CHED

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton sports tagEdmonton Oilers tagRyan Nugent-Hopkins tagEdmonton Oilers roster tagEdmonton Oilers Ryan Nugent-Hopkins tagEdmonton Oilers Ryan Nugent-Hopkins deal tagOilers Nugent-Hopkins tagOilers Ryan Nugent-Hopkins tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers