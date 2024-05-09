Menu

Video link
Headline link
Sports

Leon Draisaitl misses Oilers practice after Game 1 of playoff series against Canucks

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 9, 2024 5:03 pm
1 min read
WATCH ABOVE: Recent news and highlights about the Edmonton Oilers.
Edmonton Oilers star Leon Draisaitl wasn’t on the ice as the team practised Thursday.

His absence comes after the 28-year-old forward appeared to be labouring late in Edmonton’s loss to the Vancouver Canucks in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series Wednesday.

Draisaitl had two assists in the game but was limited to 16:43 seconds of ice time, well below the 20:41 he averaged per game in the regular season.

Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch said after the game that Draisaitl was dealing with “cramping and equipment issues” that kept him off the ice.

Story continues below advertisement

Draisaitl has points in each of Edmonton’s six playoff games this year, with five goals and seven assists across the stretch.

Oilers forward Adam Henrique practised with the team Thursday after missing Game 1 with an ankle injury.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

