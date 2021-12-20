SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

2 more Edmonton Oilers players enter NHL’s COVID-19 protocol

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted December 20, 2021 12:58 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Recent news and highlights about the Edmonton Oilers.

Darnell Nurse and William Lagesson have been added to the growing list of Edmonton Oilers players who have entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.

The club announced the news on Twitter Monday morning. It comes after Jesse Puljujärvi entered the protocol over the weekend, along with several other players last week.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers Nugent-Hopkins, Keith enter NHL COVID-19 protocol

Story continues below advertisement

Over the weekend, the National Hockey League postponed all cross-border games through the league’s holiday break.

Trending Stories

The cross-border decision, made jointly by the NHL and the National Hockey League Players’ Association, was “due to the concern about cross-border travel and, given the fluid nature of federal travel restrictions,” the league said in a release Sunday. It went into effect Monday.

Read more: Cross border NHL games postponed through holiday break

The move means all three of the Oilers games this week have been postponed. The club was set to host the Anaheim Ducks Monday night before away games against the Los Angeles Kings and San Jose Sharks on Wednesday and Thursday.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: How Omicron is impacting major sports amid new restrictions' COVID-19: How Omicron is impacting major sports amid new restrictions
COVID-19: How Omicron is impacting major sports amid new restrictions

The NHL has sidelined a total of nine teams because of the pandemic’s latest wave fuelled by the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

Story continues below advertisement

With more than 130 players and team staff currently in COVID-19 protocol, the league has been forced to postpone 42 games so far this season, 37 of them just since last Monday.

— with files from The Canadian Press

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagNHL tagEdmonton sports tagAlberta Coronavirus tagEdmonton Oilers tagDarnell Nurse tagnhl covid protocol tagNHL covid tagwilliam lagesson tagEdmonton Oilers COVID tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers