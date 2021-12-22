Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

NHL players won’t be going to Beijing Winter Olympics, league confirms

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 22, 2021 10:22 am
Click to play video: 'NHL confirms it won’t be sending players to the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing' NHL confirms it won’t be sending players to the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing
WATCH: NHL confirms it won't be sending players to the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing

The NHL has officially announced that its players won’t be going to the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

The move, confirmed to The Canadian Press on Tuesday by a person with direct knowledge of the decision, comes amid COVID-19 concerns that have seen an explosion of cases and 45 games postponed since Dec. 13.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement that “profound disruption” to the league’s schedule caused by COVID-19-related events made Olympic participation “no longer feasible.”

Read more: NHL players will not participate at 2022 Beijing Olympics due to COVID-19: reports

The NHL and NHLPA officially committed to sending players to China for the 2022 Games back in September, but that agreement with the International Ice Hockey Federation allowed either party to withdraw if COVID-19 conditions rendered participation “impractical or unsafe.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The league currently has more than 15 per cent of its players in virus protocol, forcing a string of postponements.

NHL Players’ Association executive director Don Fehr said in a statement that while players are disappointed in not being able to participate in the Beijing Games, completing an 82-game season in a campaign mired with interruptions caused by COVID-19 took precedence.

Fehr said he expects that NHL players will return to the Olympics in 2026.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagNHL tagOlympics tagOmicron tagWinter Olympics tagOmicron variant tagCanada. News tagBeijing Olympics tagNHL Olympics tagBeijing Winter Olympics tagNHL Beijing Olympics tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers