Canada

NHL, players’ association announce 4-day shutdown ending Boxing Day

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 20, 2021 10:37 pm

The NHL and the National Hockey League Players’ Association have announced the suspension of all operations from Wednesday to Christmas Day amid an increase of positive COVID-19 tests.

All team facilities will be closed until Boxing Day, the league and players’ association announced in a joint statement Monday night.

Read more: Cross border NHL games postponed through holiday break

The decision will result in five additional NHL games being postponed. Games are scheduled to resume next Monday.

“Under the revised schedule, Dec. 22, Dec. 23, Dec. 24 and Dec. 25 (Christmas Day) shall be off days for all purposes — including travel,” the players’ association said in a statement.

“Players will report back to their Clubs on Dec. 26.”

More coming.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
