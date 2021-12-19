Another Winnipeg Jets game postponed as NHL halts cross-border travel

Send this page to someone via email

Another Winnipeg Jets’ game has been postponed amid COVID-19 concerns. The NHL has halted all cross-border games until Christmas.

The NHL postponed 12 more games on Sunday including Wednesday’s Jets’ game against the Dallas Stars.

The Jets’ Tuesday game against the Nashville Predators was also called off.

The @NHLPA and @NHL have agreed to continue the 2021-22 regular-season schedule, with details of that agreement outlined at the link below and in this thread. Details: https://t.co/lEKv4lZovh pic.twitter.com/Qxf8XBE7ni — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 19, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

The latest decision comes after several days of meetings with the NHL and medical experts with an increasing number of players placed in COVID protocols this past week.

“With the number one priority of maintaining the health and safety of our NHL community, and amid changing and unpredictable conditions, we are determined to remain flexible and adaptable both in terms of scheduling and in adjusting protocols as necessary,” the NHL statement reads.

READ MORE: COVID-19 surge prompts postponement of Jets, Predators Tuesday matchup

On Saturday, the NHL postponed several Boston Bruins and Nashville Predators games because of “concern for a rising number of positive cases, as well as the potential for continued COVID spread in the coming days.”

As of Monday, all games involving a Canadian-based team playing a U.S.-based team will be postponed until after the holiday break. The league also says discussions are ongoing with the NHLPA about player participation at the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Following Sunday’s game against the St. Louis Blues, the Jets aren’t scheduled to play again until December 27, when they are supposed to host the Minnesota Wild.