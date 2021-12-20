Menu

Crime

Suspects sought after pair of muggings, woman attacked with machete: Winnipeg police

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted December 20, 2021 7:09 pm
Police are looking for two men after a pair of muggings on Main Street Friday. View image in full screen
Police are looking for two men after a pair of muggings on Main Street Friday. Elisha Dacey / Global News

Police in Winnipeg are looking for a pair of suspects after two separate muggings on Main Street Friday night.

In one incident, Winnipeg police say two men threatened a woman at gunpoint before attacking her with a machete.

Read more: Winnipeg police investigating 2 armed robberies, 1 stabbing

The suspects made off with some of her items, police said Monday.

The woman was rushed to hospital with what police called a severe leg injury.

According to the WPS, another mugging took place ten minutes prior to the machete attack.

In that case, a man in his 20s was confronted by two men police say were the same suspects who mugged the woman. The man managed to fight the suspects off and escape before calling the police.

Read more: Police seek public’s help in finding downtown Winnipeg attempted mugging suspect

Officers say the Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers 204-786-TIPS.

