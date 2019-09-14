Police seek public’s help in finding downtown Winnipeg attempted mugging suspect

Police are seeking the public’s help in nabbing an attempted robber who brandished a knife while trying to mug a man on Portage Avenue near the University of Winnipeg in late August.

On Aug. 26, a 39-year-old man was walking down the 500 block of Portage Avenue just before 8 a.m. when he was approached from behind by another man, who attempted to rob him of his wallet.

The suspect then brandished a large knife and ran up to the victim in a threatening manner, police say. The victim was pushed up against a wall and a struggle ensued. The attempted robber fled on foot.

The suspect didn’t manage to steal the victim’s wallet. The victim wasn’t injured in the scuffle.

Members of the Winnipeg Police Service’s major crimes unit are requesting the public’s help in identifying a suspect.

Police describe the suspect as a man in his 20s, approximately five feet 10 inches tall, with a skinny build and black hair. He was wearing a black hoodie, dark blue pants and a black hat.

Police ask anyone with information that might help investigators to contact the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

