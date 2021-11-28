Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg police investigating 2 armed robberies, 1 stabbing

By Joe Scarpelli Global News
Posted November 28, 2021 1:29 pm
A Winnipeg Police Service badge.
A Winnipeg Police Service badge. John Woods / The Canadian Press

Winnipeg police responded to two armed robberies and one stabbing on Saturday that left one man in critical condition.

The first robbery at a convenience store in the 3000 block of Ness Avenue happened at 1:00 a.m.

A suspect approached the clerk, flashed the handle of a gun and demanded money, while a second suspect waited outside, said police.

The pair fled with a small amount of cash and cigarettes, but were caught by police a short distance away. The pistol was determined to be a BB-gun.

A 14-year-old boy and 15-year-old boy have been charged.

Read more: Two men found with gunshot wounds in West Broadway: Winnipeg police

The same day, police responded to another report of a robbery at a store in the 600 block of Empress Street.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

A security guard confronted an adult man outside the store, while a second man exited a waiting vehicle brandishing a handgun, threatened the guard, said police.

Both suspects fled in the vehicle. There were no injuries.

Across town in the city’s north end, police received a call from a man saying he’d been stabbed.

Officers found the victim, a man in his 50s, at Main Street and Logan Avenue suffering from a ‘severe upper body wound.’ They began emergency medical care.

The victim was rushed to hospital and remains in critical condition.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incidents to come forward.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg police tagAssault tagStabbing tagRobbery tagWinnipeg crime tagArmed Robbery tagTeens Arrested tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers