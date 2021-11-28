Winnipeg police investigating 2 armed robberies, 1 stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police responded to two armed robberies and one stabbing on Saturday that left one man in critical condition.

The first robbery at a convenience store in the 3000 block of Ness Avenue happened at 1:00 a.m.

A suspect approached the clerk, flashed the handle of a gun and demanded money, while a second suspect waited outside, said police.

The pair fled with a small amount of cash and cigarettes, but were caught by police a short distance away. The pistol was determined to be a BB-gun.

A 14-year-old boy and 15-year-old boy have been charged.

The same day, police responded to another report of a robbery at a store in the 600 block of Empress Street.

Story continues below advertisement

A security guard confronted an adult man outside the store, while a second man exited a waiting vehicle brandishing a handgun, threatened the guard, said police.

Both suspects fled in the vehicle. There were no injuries.

Across town in the city’s north end, police received a call from a man saying he’d been stabbed.

Officers found the victim, a man in his 50s, at Main Street and Logan Avenue suffering from a ‘severe upper body wound.’ They began emergency medical care.

The victim was rushed to hospital and remains in critical condition.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incidents to come forward.