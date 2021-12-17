One in custody in case of missing Langley, B.C. teacher Naomi Onotera: IHIT

Homicide investigators confirmed Friday they had arrested one person in relation to the disappearance of Langley mother and teacher Naomi Onotera.
A spokesperson for the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team confirmed that one person was taken into custody Friday, but could not elaborate on their connection or relationship to Onotera.
Homicide investigators were continuing their search of Onotera’s home, with the help of a forensic team, IHIT said.
Investigators first descended on Onotera’s Langley City residence in September, but were tight lipped at the time about what drew them there.
Police have not publicly confirmed Onotera’s death.
She was last seen on the afternoon of Aug. 28, when she left her home, and her family reported her missing the following night.
Langley RCMP initially sought video footage shot in the area of her home between the evenings of Aug. 28 and Aug. 29, and shared a photo of her vehicle.
Homicide investigators are expected to provide an update on the case at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
