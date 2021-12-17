Menu

Crime

One in custody in case of missing Langley, B.C. teacher Naomi Onotera: IHIT

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 17, 2021 8:46 pm
Click to play video: 'An arrest is made in the disappearance of Langley mother and teacher Naomi Onotera' An arrest is made in the disappearance of Langley mother and teacher Naomi Onotera
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team confirms one person has been arrested in the disappearance of Naomi Onotera. Jordan Armstrong has details

Homicide investigators confirmed Friday they had arrested one person in relation to the disappearance of Langley mother and teacher Naomi Onotera.

A spokesperson for the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team confirmed that one person was taken into custody Friday, but could not elaborate on their connection or relationship to Onotera.

Read more: Investigators on scene at missing B.C. teacher Naomi Onotera’s home for ‘several days’

Homicide investigators were continuing their search of Onotera’s home, with the help of a forensic team, IHIT said.

Click to play video: 'Homicide investigators take over search of missing Langley teacher’s home' Homicide investigators take over search of missing Langley teacher’s home
Homicide investigators take over search of missing Langley teacher’s home – Sep 15, 2021

Investigators first descended on Onotera’s Langley City residence in September, but were tight lipped at the time about what drew them there.

Trending Stories

Police have not publicly confirmed Onotera’s death.

Read more: Homicide team investigating disappearance of Langley mother, teacher

She was last seen on the afternoon of Aug. 28, when she left her home, and her family reported her missing the following night.

Langley RCMP initially sought video footage shot in the area of her home between the evenings of Aug. 28 and Aug. 29, and shared a photo of her vehicle.

Homicide investigators are expected to provide an update on the case at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Click to play video: 'Video plea for any information on missing Langley B.C. mom and teacher' Video plea for any information on missing Langley B.C. mom and teacher
Video plea for any information on missing Langley B.C. mom and teacher – Sep 22, 2021
