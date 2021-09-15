Homicide team investigating disappearance of Langley mother, teacher

Send this page to someone via email

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has confirmed it is investigating the disappearance of Naomi Onotera, a mother and teacher from Langley, B.C.

Onotera was last seen the afternoon of Aug. 28 when she left her home in Langley City.

The 40-year-old was reported missing by her family the following night.

The Homicide Team said it has been called in to assist Langley RCMP Serious Crimes Section. Investigators confirmed a search of Onotera’s home is underway and details are still unfolding.

“As part of our initial search, IHIT is looking at Naomi Onotera’s residence as a starting place. I would caution that the presence of officers, security and crime scene tape is not an indication of criminality of anyone living in the residence. They are present to secure the preservation of evidence,” Sgt. David Lee said in a release.

“IHIT would like to ask for patience as this investigation continues. The family has also asked for privacy.”

On Monday, police asked for any video footage — surveillance or dash camera — of the area around Onotera’s home from Saturday, Aug. 28 at 6 p.m. until Sunday, Aug. 29 at 7 p.m.

The RCMP also asked the public to study the photograph of Onotera’s vehicle.

Even though it has been reported she left without her vehicle, investigators said they are trying to establish a timeline of all her actions beginning on Aug. 25.

The vehicle is a white 2018 Subaru Crosstrek with a Greater Vancouver Zoo sticker in the front window on the passenger side.

A photo of Naomi Onotera’s car. Langley RCMP

The car has a sticker from the Greater Vancouver Zoo in the windshield. Langley RCMP

She is described as five feet nine inches tall, weighing about 170 pounds, with long brown hair and brown eyes.

RCMP said it is believed she was wearing black stretchy pants that had a slight flair at the bottom, and a black T-shirt.

View image in full screen Naomi is seen wearing the clothes RCMP believe she was wearing when she went missing on Saturday, Aug. 28. Langley RCMP

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.