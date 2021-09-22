Menu

Canada

Investigators on scene at missing B.C. teacher Naomi Onotera’s home for ‘several days’

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 22, 2021 4:47 pm
This video has been created and released by the group 'Help Find Naomi Onotera' in the hopes that someone knows something about the missing mother and teacher's disappearance. Onotera was last seen on Aug. 28 and her disappearance is out of character according to her family and friends.

The search is still continuing at the home of the missing Langley mother and teacher, Naomi Onotera.

Forensic investigators and uniformed police officers have been at her home for several days.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has also been called in but is not providing many details about the search at this time.

Onotera was last seen the afternoon of Aug. 28 when she left her home in Langley City.

The 40-year-old was reported missing by her family the following night.

Read more: Homicide team investigating disappearance of Langley mother, teacher

Langley RCMP previously asked for any video footage — surveillance or dash camera — of the area around Onotera’s home from Saturday, Aug. 28 at 6 p.m. until Sunday, Aug. 29 at 7 p.m.

The RCMP also asked the public to study the photograph of Onotera’s vehicle.

Even though it has been reported she left without her vehicle, investigators said they are trying to establish a timeline of all her actions beginning on Aug. 25.

READ MORE: B.C. teacher Naomi Onotera still missing as police tape spotted around her house

The vehicle is a white 2018 Subaru Crosstrek with a Greater Vancouver Zoo sticker in the front window on the passenger side.

A photo of Naomi Onotera's car.
A photo of Naomi Onotera’s car. Langley RCMP
The car has a sticker from the Greater Vancouver Zoo in the windshield.
The car has a sticker from the Greater Vancouver Zoo in the windshield. Langley RCMP

Onotera is described as five feet nine inches tall, weighing about 170 pounds, with long brown hair and brown eyes.

Click to play video: 'Police search home of missing Langley teacher' Police search home of missing Langley teacher
Police search home of missing Langley teacher – Sep 14, 2021

RCMP said it is believed she was wearing black stretchy pants that had a slight flair at the bottom, and a black T-shirt.

Naomi Onotera is seen wearing the clothes RCMP believe she was wearing when she went missing on Saturday, Aug. 28. View image in full screen
Naomi Onotera is seen wearing the clothes RCMP believe she was wearing when she went missing on Saturday, Aug. 28. Langley RCMP
