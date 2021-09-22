Investigators on scene at missing B.C. teacher Naomi Onotera’s home for ‘several days’

Send this page to someone via email

The search is still continuing at the home of the missing Langley mother and teacher, Naomi Onotera.

Forensic investigators and uniformed police officers have been at her home for several days.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has also been called in but is not providing many details about the search at this time.

Homicide investigators take over search of missing Langley teacher's home

Onotera was last seen the afternoon of Aug. 28 when she left her home in Langley City.

The 40-year-old was reported missing by her family the following night.

Langley RCMP previously asked for any video footage — surveillance or dash camera — of the area around Onotera’s home from Saturday, Aug. 28 at 6 p.m. until Sunday, Aug. 29 at 7 p.m.

The RCMP also asked the public to study the photograph of Onotera’s vehicle.

Even though it has been reported she left without her vehicle, investigators said they are trying to establish a timeline of all her actions beginning on Aug. 25.

READ MORE: B.C. teacher Naomi Onotera still missing as police tape spotted around her house

The vehicle is a white 2018 Subaru Crosstrek with a Greater Vancouver Zoo sticker in the front window on the passenger side.

A photo of Naomi Onotera’s car. Langley RCMP

The car has a sticker from the Greater Vancouver Zoo in the windshield. Langley RCMP

Onotera is described as five feet nine inches tall, weighing about 170 pounds, with long brown hair and brown eyes.

Police search home of missing Langley teacher – Sep 14, 2021

RCMP said it is believed she was wearing black stretchy pants that had a slight flair at the bottom, and a black T-shirt.

View image in full screen Naomi Onotera is seen wearing the clothes RCMP believe she was wearing when she went missing on Saturday, Aug. 28. Langley RCMP