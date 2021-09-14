B.C. teacher Naomi Onotera still missing as police tape spotted around her house

Send this page to someone via email

The search is ramping up for a Langley, B.C., mother who has not been seen for 17 days.

Naomi Onotera was last seen the afternoon of Aug. 28 when she left her home in Langley City.

The elementary school teacher was reported missing by her family the following night.

Police tape has recently been spotted around her home in the area of 200 Street and 50 Avenue, but police have not provided further details.

The case has been handed over to the Serious Crimes Unit.

On Monday, police asked for any video footage — surveillance or dash camera — of the area around Onotera’s home from Saturday, Aug. 28 at 6 p.m. until Sunday, Aug. 29 at 7 p.m.

Naomi Onotera has not been seen since the evening of Aug. 28 and was reported missing Aug. 29. Langley RCMP handout

The RCMP also asked the public to study the photograph of Onotera’s vehicle.

Even though it has been reported she left without her vehicle, investigators said they are trying to establish a timeline of all her actions beginning on Aug. 25.

If anyone noticed her vehicle moving about anytime after that date, they are asked to call Langley RCMP.

A photo of Naomi Onotera’s car. Langley RCMP

The vehicle is a white 2018 Subaru Crosstrek with a Greater Vancouver Zoo sticker in the front window on the passenger side.

The car has a sticker from the Greater Vancouver Zoo in the windshield. Langley RCMP

“Her disappearance is very much out of character for her,” Cpl. Holly Largy said on Sept. 1. “(Onotera) is known to go on long hikes in the floodplain area in the north part of Brookswood, sort of in between 200th and 208th.”

She is described as five-feet-nine-inches tall, weighing about 170 pounds, with long brown hair and brown eyes.

RCMP said it is believed she was wearing black, stretchy pants that had a slight flair at the bottom, and a black T-shirt.

View image in full screen Naomi is seen wearing the clothes RCMP believe she was wearing when she went missing on Saturday, Aug. 28. Langley RCMP

A Facebook group has been set up to help volunteers organize and communicate about the search.

The group was started by a member of Trina Hunt‘s family, the Port Moody woman whose remains were found near Hope in March, two months after she went missing.

As of this time, no charges have been laid in her death.