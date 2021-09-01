Case of missing Langley, B.C. woman handed over to RCMP’s serious crimes unit

Send this page to someone via email

The disappearance of a missing teacher in Langley has now been turned over to the RCMP detachment’s serious crimes unit.

Naomi Onotera, 40, has not been seen since the late afternoon of Aug. 28 when she left her home in Langley City.

The elementary school teacher was reported missing by her family the following night.

Langley RCMP confirmed Wednesday that the case is now in the hands of its serious crimes team, which investigates cases where more resources might be required and a serious threat could be present.

“Her disappearance is very much out of character for her,” Cpl. Holly Largy said earlier this week. “(Onotera) is known to go on long hikes in the floodplain area in the north part of Brookswood, sort of in between 200th and 208th.”

Onotera is described as five-feet-nine-inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes.

RCMP said it is believed she was wearing black, stretchy pants that had a slight flair at the bottom, and a black T-shirt.

They released a photo Wednesday showing her wearing these clothes.

A Facebook group has been set up to help volunteers organize and communicate about the search.

The group was started by a member of Trina Hunt‘s family, the Port Moody woman whose remains were found near Hope in March, two months after she went missing.

In Onotera’s case, police asked anyone who has video surveillance or dashcam footage from the area of 200 Street and 50 Avenue from Saturday, Aug. 28 at 6 p.m. until Sunday, Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. to contact the tip line at 604-532-3398.

Officers asked anyone who has information about Onotera or her whereabouts to contact them at 604-532-3200.

