Concern grows for missing Langley, B.C. woman not seen since Saturday

A search is now underway in B.C.’s Lower Mainland for a missing woman.

Naomi Onotera has not been seen since the afternoon of Aug. 28 when she left her home in Langley City.

The elementary school teacher was reported missing by her family to the police on Sunday night.

“Her disappearance is very much out of character for her,” Cpl. Holly Largy, media relations officer for the Langley RCMP detachment said Monday. “(Onotera) is known to go on long hikes in the floodplain area in the north part of Brookswood, sort of in between 200th and 208th.”

Largy said Central Fraser Valley Search and Rescue is currently conducting a search of the region.

“Her family is very concerned and looking for any additional information,” she added.

Onotera is described as 40 years old and five-feet-nine-inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes.

Langley RCMP officers could be seen Monday conducting a door-to-door search in the area of 200th Street and 50th Avenue.

Largy said there is no indication of any foul play at this time.

Officers are asking anyone that has information about Onotera or her whereabouts, to contact them at 604-532-3200. In addition, if anyone living in the area has any cameras set up, they are asked to check their footage for any signs of the missing woman.

