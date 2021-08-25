Friends and family search for Oliver man who has been missing for months

Send this page to someone via email

Friends and family of an Oliver man who has been missing since April are once again searching the area in the hopes of finding him.

The family of 34-year-old Jason Lambert is desperate to know what happened to him.

“We fear the worst,” said Shawne Danahy-Brooks, Lambert’s mother. “Somebody knows something.”

Danahy-Brooks believes that Lambert was last heard from in mid-April. Missing posters claim he hasn’t been heard from since April 8.

“In late April, his brother Jordan came to the Okanagan to look for him, and he couldn’t find him,” Danahy Brooks said. “He couldn’t see him, so he filed a missing persons report.”

RCMP said Lambert had not been seen in over a month when he was reported missing.

“At this time there’s nothing to indicate that Mr. Lambert has used his bank or any social media,” Sgt.

Don Wrigglesworth said.

Friends and family spent Tuesday scouring the brush, looking for any signs of Lambert.

It’s the third time they’ve done a ground search, said Muriel Tanner, Osoyoos Indian Band’s family preservation worker.

“It’s gut wrenching, it’s hard, but the family needs closure,” Tanner said.

RCMP said they continue to follow up on any leads, including tips that led them to collaborate with the Prince George and Williams Lake detachments.

“He was transient,” Wrigglesworth said. “He had history in the Yukon and Fort St. John working in camps.”

“I’m hoping personally, because I’ve known Jason for almost 20 years, that he is in a camp up in Fort St. John,” he added.

However, Lambert’s mom doesn’t think he skipped town.

“I’ve entertained that thought, and it ran its course, and what we’re searching for today is evidence of his body,” she said.

“I think about his last moments, what he was going through.”

Danahy-Brooks said Lambert loved fishing and gardening. Many friends and family members are also remembering him for his kindness.

“He loved meeting people. He loved making a difference in their lives,” Danahy-Brooks said. “I think about the impact that he left, he touched so many lives.”

“He’s funny — he was always polite, and he loves life,” Wrigglesworth said.

Anyone who has seen Lambert is asked to contact police.

Danahy-Brooks said she’s hoping for closure.

“Peace of mind and a place where I can go through the motions of honouring him,” she said.