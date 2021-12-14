Trenton, Ont. teen fights for his life in hospital after a single-vehicle collision

Send this page to someone via email

Jordan Bowman is a typical teen.

The Grade 12 student at Bayside Secondary School in Trenton, Ont., enjoys basketball and hockey and bingeing Netflix.

But his family’s world came crashing down on the night of Nov. 25. when they received a phone call saying Jordan had been injured in a car crash.

His car had veered off the highway, hit a hydro pole and flipped.

“I instantly felt sick to my stomach,” says Jennifer Loveless, Jordan’s mother.

Jordan was sent to QHC Trenton Memorial Hospital where he was put on life support, and was then transferred to Kingston General Hospital.

“He was in Kingston for a week and started doing very poorly and they put him on another life support system called an ECMO machine,” says Loveless.

“They then sent him to Toronto and we’re at Toronto General now.”

Jordan’s mother says her son’s injuries are extensive. He has 14 broken ribs, punctured lungs, a broken collar bone and a broken pelvis.

He has also developed pneumonia.

“The bleeding in his brain has stopped and the bleeding in his spleen has stopped,” says Loveless. “But it’s hour by hour, things change very quickly.”

To help support the family, a GoFundMe page has been started by a family friend, and dozens of cards and well wishes have been sent to Jordan.

Loveless says the community support has, at times, been overwhelming but very much appreciated.

She’s had to take time off work and is staying in a hotel near the hospital.

She says she’s staying positive as she looks at the long road ahead in Jordan’s recovery process.

“He’s going to need extensive therapy and rehab.”

It’s not how the family envisioned spending their Christmas holidays, but Loveless says she’ll be at Jordan’s bedside the whole way through.

“He’s missed and we want him to be OK,” she says.

The GoFundMe for Jordan and his family has surpassed the $5,000 goal, and as of Tuesday afternoon, was sitting at more than $7,000.