GoFundMe campaign launched for family of girl injured in fatal crash near Peterborough

Another GoFundMe page has been launched to support the family of victims in a fatal collision south of Peterborough last week.

The latest campaign launched by family friend Beverly Fairclough aims to raise funds to help cover expenses for the family of 15-year-old Ella Ring, who was reportedly a passenger in a fatal collision on County Road 28 on Aug. 6. Fairclough tells Global News Peterborough that the girl’s family has asked for privacy at this time as they focus on the teen’s recovery but are aware of the public GoFundMe campaign.

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating the collision between a car and a pickup truck. In its preliminary investigation, the SIU said a Peterborough Police Service officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop for a speeding vehicle along County Road 28.

However, it’s alleged the vehicle fled the scene. A short time later it was involved in a collision, the SIU said.

Earlier this week, Christina Croke-Henley told Global News Peterborough that the victim in the collision was her son Neil Henley, 19, of Cobourg. She said he was a front-seat passenger in the car involved in the crash.

The SIU has only stated a 19-year-old man died and several others were injured.

A memorial of flowers and a cross have been set up for the 19 year-old killed in a crash last Friday here on County Road 28 in Fraserville. Friends have identified him as Neil Henley from Cobourg #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/3J7yJS9Z4H — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) August 12, 2021

According to Fairclough, Ella was airlifted to SickKids Hospital in Toronto with severe trauma and multiple injuries.

“After the extensive treatment provided by the miracle workers at Sick Kids, Ella is now in stable condition, but faces many weeks, if not months, in hospital, followed by a long road of recovery,” Fairclough wrote.

“Ella is an amazing young lady who is very kind and caring and who wears her emotions on her sleeve. She is an amazing sister to her three siblings and they are missing her greatly.”

As of mid-Thursday afternoon, the GoFundMe campaign had raised nearly $21,400 of its $30,000 target.

