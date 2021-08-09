GoFundMe campaign supports family of Cobourg teen killed in collision south of Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

A GoFundMe campaign page has been launched to support the family of a Cobourg, Ont., teen who was friends say was the victim of a collision south of Peterborough on Friday night.

The online campaign identifies the victim as 19-year-old Neil Henley.

The Special Investigations Unit, Ontario’s police watchdog, is investigating the collision on County Road 28. In a release on Saturday, the SIU said on Friday around 10:40 p.m a vehicle failed to stop for a Peterborough Police Service officer and a short time later was involved in a collision.

The SIU said a 19-year-old man was pronounced deceased and several others were injured in a collision involving a car and a pickup truck

Read more: SIU investigating fatal collision on County Road 28 south of Peterborough

Story continues below advertisement

The SIU has neither identified the victim nor stated if he was a passenger or driver in the vehicles involved.

Henley’s mother, Christina Croke-Henley, posted on CHEX Newswatch’s Facebook page that her son was in the front passenger seat of the car.

“A warm thank you. The kind words and love we have received has been extraordinary,” she wrote. “Reading the beautiful comments written by those who know him, has been a blessing.”

Family friend Tara Hoock, who launched the GoFundMePage, says her “dear friend” Christina suffered “everybody’s worst nightmare” and was informed her son died early Saturday. The youth had recently graduated from St. Mary Catholic Secondary School in Cobourg.

“He had his entire life ahead of him, and now he will never get to experience all of the fun times he should have,” Hoock wrote.

“College, first true love, marriage, babies, the works, was all ripped from him due to an unfortunate car accident.

As of mid-Monday afternoon, the campaign had raised nearly $12,500 of its initial $10,000 goal.

“In this time of mourning this family needs our support both emotionally and financially,” Hoock stated. “They have lots of upcoming expenses with the funeral, time loss from work, and anything else they may need during this horrible time.

Story continues below advertisement

“As a mother myself I couldn’t imagine the death of my only child at 19 years old due to a terrible accident.”

Port Hope construction company Build X also made Facebook and Instagram posts expressing condolences for the loss of a “valued member of our team.”

“He was an energetic and enthusiastic team player who was loved by all. He will be dearly missed,” the posts read.

More to come…

0:48 SIU investigate fatal collision on County Road 28 south of Peterborough SIU investigate fatal collision on County Road 28 south of Peterborough