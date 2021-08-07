County Road 28 south of Peterborough closed following fatal collision: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A section of County Road 28 south of Peterborough is closed Saturday morning following fatal collision on Friday night.

OPP issued a tweet around 5:30 a.m. stating the road just south of Highway 115 to the Sixth Line is closed “due to a fatal motor vehicle collision.” Emergency crews responded to the scene around 11 p.m. Friday.

No other details have been provided as of 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

ROAD CLOSURE: County Road 28 is closed just south of #Hwy115 to the Sixth Line #Peterborough due to a fatal motor vehicle collision. ^bm — OPPCommunicationsCR (@OPP_COMM_CR) August 7, 2021

The collision is in Cavan-Monaghan Township which is also shared jurisdiction with the Peterborough Police Service. The service issued a brief statement that the road between Syer Line and Larmer Line is “closed for an ongoing investigation.”

“The road is expected to be closed for an extended period of time on Saturday, August 7, 2021,” police tweeted at 8:12 a.m.

TRAFFIC: A section of County Road 28 near Whitfield Road is being closed following a serious collision. Avoid the area if you can. Check back for more information as it becomes available #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/PJYtV489Fk — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) August 7, 2021

