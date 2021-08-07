Menu

Traffic

County Road 28 south of Peterborough closed following fatal collision: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 7, 2021 9:43 am
A section of County Road 28 south of Peterborough was closed Saturday following what OPP say was a fatal collision on Friday night. View image in full screen
A section of County Road 28 south of Peterborough is closed Saturday morning following fatal collision on Friday night.

OPP issued a tweet around 5:30 a.m. stating the road just south of Highway 115 to the Sixth Line is closed “due to a fatal motor vehicle collision.” Emergency crews responded to the scene around 11 p.m. Friday.

Read more: Hamilton Township woman dies following crash north of Port Hope: Northumberland OPP

No other details have been provided as of 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

The collision is in Cavan-Monaghan Township which is also shared jurisdiction with the Peterborough Police Service. The service issued a brief statement that the road between Syer Line and Larmer Line is “closed for an ongoing investigation.”

Trending Stories

“The road is expected to be closed for an extended period of time on Saturday, August 7, 2021,” police tweeted at 8:12 a.m.

 

— More to come

