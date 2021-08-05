Menu

Traffic

Hamilton Township woman dies following crash north of Port Hope: Northumberland OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 5, 2021 11:03 am
Click to play video: 'Woman dies following crash north of Port Hope: Northumberland OPP' Woman dies following crash north of Port Hope: Northumberland OPP
OPP say a Hamilton Township woman died following a crash north of Port Hope on Wednesday night.

A Hamilton Township woman has died following a crash in the Municipality of Port Hope on Wednesday night.

According to Northumberland OPP, around 11 p.m., emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Sylvanglen Road, north of Dale Road, about five kilometres north of the town of Port Hope.

Read more: 31-year-old man dead after crash between car and dump truck in Uxbridge

Police say an older model pickup truck left the roadway and struck the ditch. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Thursday, OPP identified the victim as Serena Shaw, 23, of Hamilton Township.

OPP continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

Crash tagFatal Crash tagNorthumberland County tagPort Hope tagNorthumberland OPP tagMunicipality of Port Hope tagSylvanglen Road tag

