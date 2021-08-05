Hamilton Township woman dies following crash north of Port Hope: Northumberland OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Hamilton Township woman has died following a crash in the Municipality of Port Hope on Wednesday night.

According to Northumberland OPP, around 11 p.m., emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Sylvanglen Road, north of Dale Road, about five kilometres north of the town of Port Hope.

Police say an older model pickup truck left the roadway and struck the ditch. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Avoid Sylvanglen Rd north of Dale Rd in the Municipality of Port Hope. Emergency Services are on scene and investigating a single vehicle collision. Two people have been transported to hospital in unknown condition. pic.twitter.com/wmAPeiyJO1 — Austin Brettell – NCBNF (@NewsChaserNTHLD) August 5, 2021

On Thursday, OPP identified the victim as Serena Shaw, 23, of Hamilton Township.

OPP continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

