Politics

Manitoba premier says all her caucus members have complied with vaccine ultimatum

By Steve Lambert The Canadian Press
Posted December 14, 2021 3:09 pm
Manitoba Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler speaks to media in Winnipeg on July 26, 2018. View image in full screen
Manitoba Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler speaks to media in Winnipeg on July 26, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS / Steve Lambert

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson says all of her Progressive Conservative caucus members have complied with an order to get COVID-19 vaccines.

Earlier this month, Stefanson said any Tory not fully immunized by Dec. 15 would be removed from caucus.

Her statement at the time mentioned Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler, who has been the only Tory to not say he has received a vaccine.

Click to play video: 'Health officials urge Manitobans to get COVID-19 booster shot after 1st case of Omicron variant detected' Health officials urge Manitobans to get COVID-19 booster shot after 1st case of Omicron variant detected
Health officials urge Manitobans to get COVID-19 booster shot after 1st case of Omicron variant detected

Schuler continues to reject interview requests and has only issued statements that say his personal health information is private.

Stefanson says she won’t discuss details of individuals, but all caucus members are in compliance with the vaccine requirement.

Read more: Manitoba cabinet minister to be removed from caucus if not vaccinated by Dec. 15: premier

The new rules that take effect Wednesday will also require any visitors to the legislature to show proof that they are fully immunized.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagcoronavirus in manitoba tagcovid vaccine tagManitoba politics tagManitoba Health tagRon Schuler tagcaucus staffers vaccinated tag

