Assiniboine Park Zoo to require proof of vaccination for visitors 12 and older

By Corey Callaghan Global News
Posted December 12, 2021 7:34 pm
The Assiniboine Park Zoo will require those 12 and older to show proof of vaccination as of Dec. 13. View image in full screen
The Assiniboine Park Zoo will require those 12 and older to show proof of vaccination as of Dec. 13. Global News/File

New vaccine rules will be in place for people visiting Assiniboine Park Zoo.

The zoo said in a statement to Global News, that starting Dec. 13, all visitors 12-years-old and older must provide proof of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Adults must also show government ID.

Read more: Winnipeg zoo looking into COVID-19 vaccine for susceptible animals

The zoo already had vaccine mandates for visitors to be in the Park Café and Tundra Grill, The Pavilion art galleries, and for Zoo Lights.

“Vaccination policies will also come into effect for all Assiniboine Park Conservancy staff and volunteers,” the zoo said in an e-mail to Global News.

Read more: Assiniboine Park Conservancy project aims help to protect polar bears from wildfire

Officials said these measures are being put in place to protect the animals and also help reduce the workplace and community spread of COVID-19.

Currently, the zoo requires masks to be worn in all indoor facilities as well as physical distancing. They’re also recommending online ticket purchasing to reduce contact with staff.

