Manitoba cabinet minister to be removed from caucus if not vaccinated by Dec. 15: premier

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson says the province’s infrastructure minister will be out of a job if he isn’t vaccinated in the next two weeks.

Ron Schuler is the lone Manitoba MLA who hasn’t disclosed his vaccination status.

Stefanson said Wednesday she expects all members of caucus and cabinet to be fully-vaccinated by Dec. 15.

“Premier Stefanson expects all members of cabinet and caucus to be fully vaccinated in time for new requirements for access to the Manitoba Legislative Building … This includes the Minister of Infrastructure.” a spokesperson from Stefanson’s office said in a statement.

If Schuler isn’t vaccinated by then, Stefanson says he’ll be removed from caucus and cabinet.

Stefanson has previously set Dec. 15 as the start date for new requirements that will see only the fully-vaccinated allowed to access to the Legislature.

Given the timeline, Schuler would have no time to begin the 45-plus day journey to becoming fully-vaccinated if he hasn’t already received at least one shot.

Stefanson says the Dec. 15 deadline could be moved up if appropriate systems are put in place.

–With files from Brittany Greenslade and Skylar Peters

