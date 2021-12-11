Menu

Crime

AIR1 helps Winnipeg police nab stolen vehicle, alleged driver already facing lifetime ban

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted December 11, 2021 2:21 pm
A 25-year-old man, already facing a lifetime driving ban, has been charged with a long list of offences after Winnipeg police allege he led officers on a chase Thursday in a stolen vehicle.

The force says officers noticed the sedan driving near Panet Road and Dugald Road around 9:37 p.m., where AIR1 was able to get eyes on the vehicle.

Police were unable to bring it to a stop using a tire deflation device, and say the driver later drove onto a boulevard and over a sidewalk when they attempted to box them in.

Less than half an hour after being spotted, the car came to a stop in the Munroe West neighbourhood, and police say the driver tried to resist arrest before being taken into custody.

A search of the vehicle allegedly turned up 15.8 grams of cocaine, 12.9 grams of meth, a knife and more than two dozen unknown pills.

Police say the driver was also found to be under a lifetime driving ban, and was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant and parole suspension, which was issued on Oct. 13.

The vehicle was reported stolen Nov. 11.

Allan David Graveline has been charged with a number of offences, including flight from police, possession for the purpose of trafficking and operating a vehicle while prohibited.

He remains in custody.

