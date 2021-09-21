Menu

Canada
September 21 2021 7:17pm
Police chase ends with car crashing into Saskatoon house

A 27-year-old Saskatoon man is in custody following two vehicle thefts and a police chase that resulted in a collision with a house Monday night.

