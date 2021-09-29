Menu

Arrest
September 29 2021 1:59am
01:41

Squamish RCMP arrest a man chasing a child with a rifle

A frightening police incident forced residents of a Squamish neighbourhood to shelter in place while police searched for a reported gunman in the area. Christa Dao has more.

