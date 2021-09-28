Squamish RCMP search for man with rifle, urge residents in area to stay inside

RCMP issued a public safety warning Tuesday as an incident unfolds in Squamish, B.C.
Police said they received a report of a man with a rifle near Diamond and Diamond Head roads and are urging people to avoid the area.
People living in the area are asked to remain inside and lock their doors. Police have also asked them to not post images of police locations to social media.
The suspect is described as a “darker-skinned” man in his 40s with a slim to medium build, wearing a dark jacket and pants.
Anyone who sees the suspect is asked to call 911.
More to come…
