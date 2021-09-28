Squamish RCMP search for man with rifle, urge residents in area to stay inside

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP issued a public safety warning Tuesday as an incident unfolds in Squamish, B.C.

Police said they received a report of a man with a rifle near Diamond and Diamond Head roads and are urging people to avoid the area.

POLICE ALERT: Police incident at Diamond Road and Diamond Head in the area of London Drugs. Please do not go to the area nor post images of police location. Those indoors please stay inside in that area and lock doors. More will come as known. Call 911 if you see anything. — Squamish RCMP (@SquamishRCMP) September 28, 2021

People living in the area are asked to remain inside and lock their doors. Police have also asked them to not post images of police locations to social media.

POLICE ALERT UPDATE: Police have a report of a male with a gun in the area of Diamond Road/Head Road. Male described as having a rifle, darker skinned, 40's, slim/med build, dark jacket/pants.Police have flooded the area with heavy presence. Call 911 if you see anything matching. — Squamish RCMP (@SquamishRCMP) September 28, 2021

POLICE ALERT UPDATE: Police have isolated the area to the Diamond Head Road/Diamond Road. Again please don't go to the area. Outside of this area there is NO risk to the public. Also do not post pictures of police locations on social media. — Squamish RCMP (@SquamishRCMP) September 28, 2021

The suspect is described as a “darker-skinned” man in his 40s with a slim to medium build, wearing a dark jacket and pants.

Anyone who sees the suspect is asked to call 911.

More to come…