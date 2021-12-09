Menu

Crime

9 charges, 65 tickets issued in 1st week of Winnipeg holiday checkstops

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted December 9, 2021 11:07 am
Winnipeg police took 99 breath samples over the first week of the campaign. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police took 99 breath samples over the first week of the campaign. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Winnipeg police have launched their annual Festive Season Checkstop Program, and after the first week, they’ve handed out a number of tickets and charges for impaired driving.

Police said the program, which runs throughout the holiday season, targets drivers impaired by alcohol, cannabis and other drugs.

In week one, police stopped 758 cars and conducted 99 breath tests, leading to four warnings and nine fails.

Nine criminal charges for impaired driving were handed out — five of which involved a suspected drug-impaired driver — and Winnipeg motorists received 65 traffic tickets as part of the checkstop program.

Click to play video: 'WPS Festive Checkstop Program returns' WPS Festive Checkstop Program returns
WPS Festive Checkstop Program returns

 

