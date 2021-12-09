9 charges, 65 tickets issued in 1st week of Winnipeg holiday checkstops

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police have launched their annual Festive Season Checkstop Program, and after the first week, they’ve handed out a number of tickets and charges for impaired driving.

Police said the program, which runs throughout the holiday season, targets drivers impaired by alcohol, cannabis and other drugs.

In week one, police stopped 758 cars and conducted 99 breath tests, leading to four warnings and nine fails.

Nine criminal charges for impaired driving were handed out — five of which involved a suspected drug-impaired driver — and Winnipeg motorists received 65 traffic tickets as part of the checkstop program.

WPS Festive Checkstop Program returns

