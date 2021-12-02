Two snowmobilers located dead in northern Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Two snowmobilers from the Wollaston Lake area were found dead days after they were reported missing.

Wollaston Lake RCMP said the two men left on Monday to get wood in the Larson Lake area and did not return.

On Tuesday at 1:45 p.m. the two men were reported missing. The Wollaston RCMP, local community volunteers and the Canadian Rangers began their search for the men.

Police say the two men were located dead at Larson Lake later that day. An initial investigation determined the snowmobilers entered open water.

The two men were 35 and 36 years old.