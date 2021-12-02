Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Two snowmobilers located dead in northern Saskatchewan

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted December 2, 2021 10:26 am
Two men from Wollaston Lake, Sask., were found dead after the snowmobile they were driving entered open water. View image in full screen
Two men from Wollaston Lake, Sask., were found dead after the snowmobile they were driving entered open water. Global News Files

Two snowmobilers from the Wollaston Lake area were found dead days after they were reported missing.

Read more: Search continues for missing boaters in northern Saskatchewan

Wollaston Lake RCMP said the two men left on Monday to get wood in the Larson Lake area and did not return.

Trending Stories

On Tuesday at 1:45 p.m. the two men were reported missing. The Wollaston RCMP, local community volunteers and the Canadian Rangers began their search for the men.

Read more: Missing boater’s body found in northern Saskatchewan lake, 2 still missing

Police say the two men were located dead at Larson Lake later that day. An initial investigation determined the snowmobilers entered open water.

Story continues below advertisement

The two men were 35 and 36 years old.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan tagSaskatchewan News tagInvestigation tagSaskatchewan RCMP tagSnowmobile Accident tagWollaston Lake tagCanadian Rangers tagWollaston Lake RCMP tagLarson Lake tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers