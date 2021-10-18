Menu

Canada

Missing boater’s body found in northern Saskatchewan lake, 2 still missing

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted October 18, 2021 7:21 pm
Search and rescue member found dead, second in critical condition, after searching for missing snowmobiler traveling from Manitoba to Saskatchewan. View image in full screen
The body of a missing man was located dead in northern Saskatchewan lake this past weekend. Google Maps

RCMP say one of three missing boaters has been located at a northern Saskatchewan lake.

Two men and one woman were reported overdue at roughly 5 p.m. on Oct. 13, read a press release.

Read more: Family stranded for three days on northern Saskatchewan rocky island

RCMP said one boater left to pick up the other two at the barge landing during the noon hour; however, they didn’t return about two and a half hours later as expected.

The boat they were presumed to be in was located on Wollaston Lake.

Police said searches continued through the weekend and one of the missing men was found dead in the water on Oct. 16. His name and age were not released by police.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our thoughts are with his family members,” read a statement from Wollaston Lake RCMP on Monday.

Efforts to locate the other two missing boaters continue with volunteers, multiple Saskatchewan RCMP units, the Canadian Rangers and the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association are assisting, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the RCMP at 306-633-1200.

Wollaston Lake is roughly 850 km north of Saskatoon.

