Missing boater’s body found in northern Saskatchewan lake, 2 still missing

RCMP say one of three missing boaters has been located at a northern Saskatchewan lake.

Two men and one woman were reported overdue at roughly 5 p.m. on Oct. 13, read a press release.

RCMP said one boater left to pick up the other two at the barge landing during the noon hour; however, they didn’t return about two and a half hours later as expected.

The boat they were presumed to be in was located on Wollaston Lake.

Police said searches continued through the weekend and one of the missing men was found dead in the water on Oct. 16. His name and age were not released by police.

“Our thoughts are with his family members,” read a statement from Wollaston Lake RCMP on Monday.

Efforts to locate the other two missing boaters continue with volunteers, multiple Saskatchewan RCMP units, the Canadian Rangers and the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association are assisting, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the RCMP at 306-633-1200.

Wollaston Lake is roughly 850 km north of Saskatoon.

