3 dead after boat capsizes on Reindeer Lake

Three people are dead after a boat capsized on remote Reindeer Lake on the Saskatchewan-Manitoba boundary.

RCMP say the boat left the northeastern Saskatchewan community of Kinoosao on Monday destined for Brochet, Man., but it didn’t arrive.

A 28-year-old woman was found alive but three others were missing.

A search party from Brochet later found the bodies of a 50-year-old man, a 49-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man, all from Brochet.

Police said none of the victims were wearing life-jackets.

