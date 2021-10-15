3 dead after boat capsizes on Reindeer Lake

Three people are dead after a boat capsized on remote Reindeer Lake on the Saskatchewan-Manitoba boundary.
RCMP say the boat left the northeastern Saskatchewan community of Kinoosao on Monday destined for Brochet, Man., but it didn’t arrive.
A 28-year-old woman was found alive but three others were missing.
A search party from Brochet later found the bodies of a 50-year-old man, a 49-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man, all from Brochet.
Police said none of the victims were wearing life-jackets.
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Comments