Canada

3 dead after boat capsizes on Reindeer Lake

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 15, 2021 11:34 am
RCMP say the boat left the northeastern Saskatchewan community of Kinoosao on Monday destined for Brochet, Man.
RCMP say the boat left the northeastern Saskatchewan community of Kinoosao on Monday destined for Brochet, Man. File / Global News

Three people are dead after a boat capsized on remote Reindeer Lake on the Saskatchewan-Manitoba boundary.

RCMP say the boat left the northeastern Saskatchewan community of Kinoosao on Monday destined for Brochet, Man., but it didn’t arrive.

Read more: Boater missing on Alberta’s Buck Lake found dead

A 28-year-old woman was found alive but three others were missing.

A search party from Brochet later found the bodies of a 50-year-old man, a 49-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man, all from Brochet.

Police said none of the victims were wearing life-jackets.

Read more: JRCC suspends search for boater who fell into the Saint John River

© 2021 The Canadian Press
