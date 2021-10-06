RCMP search for missing boater on Alberta’s Buck Lake

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta RCMP along with search and rescue crews are searching for an elderly man who went missing while boating southwest of Edmonton.

At about 11:50 a.m. Tuesday, Breton RCMP received a report of a boat anchored in the water at Buck Lake with a missing elderly male boater.

RCMP, fire and search and rescue crews searched the water by boat, and ground searches were also done by members of the Thorsby and Breton RCMP detachments.

The search for the missing man resumed Wednesday, including members of the RCMP and the Central Alberta Recovery Dive Society (CARDS).

People on the lake and in the area are asked to allow room for the search and rescue crews to do their work. People are also asked to keep their eye out for signs of the missing man. Police did not provide a description of the missing man.

RCMP released a photo of the boat on Wednesday morning.

View image in full screen RCMP released a picture of a boat Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 as they searched for a missing elderly male boater at Buck Lake. Supplied by RCMP

Buck Lake is located in Wetaskiwin County about 150 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.

Anyone who may have seen the man or his boat between Oct. 4 and Oct. 5 is asked to contact the Breton RCMP at 780-696-3502.