Investigations

Search continues for missing boaters in northern Saskatchewan

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted November 3, 2021 7:25 pm
Search and rescue member found dead, second in critical condition, after searching for missing snowmobiler traveling from Manitoba to Saskatchewan. View image in full screen
Search teams continue their two-week search for two remaining boaters who went missing from the Wollaston Lake in northern Saskatchewan. Google Maps

Weeks after they first went missing, search teams continue to look for two boaters who failed to return from an afternoon on Wollaston Lake.

Although three people were initially reported missing, one of the boaters was found deceased a few days later.

According to Wollaston Lake RCMP, a report was called in on Oct. 13 at 5 p.m. of three overdue boaters, one female and two males.

“One male boater left Wollaston Lake at approximately 12:30 p.m. to pick up the other male and the female at the barge landing,” according to a statement. “They were expected to return about two and a half hours later, but did not arrive.”

Read more: Missing boater’s body found in northern Saskatchewan lake, 2 still missing

The Prince Albert Grand Council (PAGC) Search, Rescue and Recovery team (PAGC-SRR) is resuming its search along with Wollaston Lake RCMP, the Canadian Rangers, the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association and nearby community volunteers.

“The last three weeks have been a difficult time for the families, community, and all those affected by this tragedy,” said Grand Chief Brian Hardlotte in a media release. “Despite a thorough search by RCMP and others, two of the three boaters are still missing, and we plan on resuming their efforts in a four-day operation with the help of a special crew from Lloydminister and Manitoba.”

Read more: Long-awaited road coming to connect Wollaston Lake, Hatchet Lake to major highway

RCMP said the boat the group were presumed to be in was located on Wollaston Lake and on Oct. 16, the body of one of the male boaters was found.

“His family has been notified,” read the statement. “Our thoughts are with his family members.”

Craig Blackmer from Wollaston Lake Lake stated the lake itself is about 100 miles wide and is estimated to be around 400 feet deep.

Wollaston Lake is a fly-in community in north-eastern Saskatchewan about 550 kilometres northeast of Prince Albert.

Click to play video: '3 separate drownings in northern Sask., including two 6-year-old boys' 3 separate drownings in northern Sask., including two 6-year-old boys
3 separate drownings in northern Sask., including two 6-year-old boys – Jul 8, 2020
