American man arrested for luring, grooming child in Surrey, B.C. using social media

Send this page to someone via email

A 35-year-old American man has been arrested and charged with grooming a child in Surrey, B.C., for sexual purposes.

Kevin McCarty of Oregon is accused of contacting the 14-year-old on social media and coercing them to create and distribute self-exploitive sexual material.

He used an alias throughout the alleged communications, said Surrey RCMP, who worked with Homeland Security Investigations agents on the investigation.

McCarty was arrested in California on Nov. 18.

He faces charges in Oregon of sexual exploitation of children, distribution of child pornography, cyberstalking, online enticement of a minor, and transferring obscene material to a minor.

Story continues below advertisement

Homeland Security Investigations agents have also identified other victims, RCMP said, and were able to identify McCarty as the suspect.

5:55 How to keep kids safe on the internet in an online world How to keep kids safe on the internet in an online world – May 21, 2020

“One of the most important outcomes is that the images and videos shared in this investigation are now part of Project Arachnid,” RCMP Cpl. Danielle Pollock said in a Wednesday news release.

“Project Arachnid helps break the cycle of the distribution of these images. This can help address victims’ fears that someone they know may come across their image on the Internet.”

Surrey RCMP units, including internet child exploitation and the front-line and digital forensic triage services, worked with the Surrey youth and their family to gather evidence.

Story continues below advertisement

The Mounties are encouraging parents to monitor their children’s online activity and internet safety tips are available on their website.