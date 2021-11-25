Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man hospitalized after driveway shooting in Surrey, B.C.

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted November 25, 2021 6:54 pm
Surrey RCMP place caution tape around a South Surrey, B.C. home where a man was shot on Nov. 25, 2021. View image in full screen
Surrey RCMP place caution tape around a South Surrey, B.C. home where a man was shot on Nov. 25, 2021. Randy Mennie/Global News

A man is being treated in the hospital after being shot in the driveway of a home in Surrey, B.C. on Thursday afternoon.

The injuries are believed to be non-life threatening, Surrey RCMP said in a news release.

The shooting took place around noon in the south part of the city around the 2900 block of 160 Street.

Read more: Image of possible suspect vehicle released in Surrey, B.C. shooting

The suspects fled in a white SUV, possibly with Washington state licence plates, and police are still in the area searching for the vehicle and conducting further investigation.

“The investigation is in very early stages and the motive is not known,” police said in the news release.

Story continues below advertisement

“Based on initial information the shooting does not appear to have any connection to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.”

Anyone with information about the incident or suspect vehicle, or who was in the area and may have footage, is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

Click to play video: 'VPD investigating after five stabbed during violent Yaletown fight' VPD investigating after five stabbed during violent Yaletown fight
VPD investigating after five stabbed during violent Yaletown fight
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Surrey tagSurrey RCMP tagBC RCMP tagSurrey crime tagSurrey shooting tagSurrey police tagsouth surrey tagsouth surrey shooting tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers