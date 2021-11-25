Man hospitalized after driveway shooting in Surrey, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A man is being treated in the hospital after being shot in the driveway of a home in Surrey, B.C. on Thursday afternoon.

The injuries are believed to be non-life threatening, Surrey RCMP said in a news release.

The shooting took place around noon in the south part of the city around the 2900 block of 160 Street.

The suspects fled in a white SUV, possibly with Washington state licence plates, and police are still in the area searching for the vehicle and conducting further investigation.

“The investigation is in very early stages and the motive is not known,” police said in the news release.

“Based on initial information the shooting does not appear to have any connection to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.”

Anyone with information about the incident or suspect vehicle, or who was in the area and may have footage, is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

