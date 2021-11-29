Menu

Crime

Two men hospitalized after early morning shootings in Surrey, B.C.

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted November 29, 2021 3:17 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Two men have been hospitalized in Surrey, B.C. after two shootings early on Monday morning.

One of them has life-threatening injuries, Surrey RCMP said in a statement to Global News.

According to the email, the first shooting was reported around 1:20 a.m. in the 10600 block of King George Boulevard.

Police attended and found a 26-year-old man with non-life threatening injuries and brought him to the hospital.

The second shooting took place before 3 a.m. and was flagged by Emergency Health Services.

Police attended the residence in the 9600 block of 137 Street and found a 45-year-old man with life-threatening injuries. He was transported to the hospital.

RCMP have not said whether the incidents are connected or whether the two victims were known to each other.

More to come.

