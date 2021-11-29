Two men hospitalized after early morning shootings in Surrey, B.C.

Two men have been hospitalized in Surrey, B.C. after two shootings early on Monday morning.
One of them has life-threatening injuries, Surrey RCMP said in a statement to Global News.
According to the email, the first shooting was reported around 1:20 a.m. in the 10600 block of King George Boulevard.
Police attended and found a 26-year-old man with non-life threatening injuries and brought him to the hospital.
The second shooting took place before 3 a.m. and was flagged by Emergency Health Services.
Police attended the residence in the 9600 block of 137 Street and found a 45-year-old man with life-threatening injuries. He was transported to the hospital.
RCMP have not said whether the incidents are connected or whether the two victims were known to each other.
More to come.
