Two men hospitalized after early morning shootings in Surrey, B.C.

Two men have been hospitalized in Surrey, B.C. after two shootings early on Monday morning.

One of them has life-threatening injuries, Surrey RCMP said in a statement to Global News.

According to the email, the first shooting was reported around 1:20 a.m. in the 10600 block of King George Boulevard.

Police attended and found a 26-year-old man with non-life threatening injuries and brought him to the hospital.

The second shooting took place before 3 a.m. and was flagged by Emergency Health Services.

Police attended the residence in the 9600 block of 137 Street and found a 45-year-old man with life-threatening injuries. He was transported to the hospital.

RCMP have not said whether the incidents are connected or whether the two victims were known to each other.

More to come.