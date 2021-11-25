Menu

Canada

Former Halifax Regional Police chief Frank Beazley dies

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted November 25, 2021 10:29 am
Frank Beazley served with Halifax Regional Police for 42 years. View image in full screen
Frank Beazley served with Halifax Regional Police for 42 years. Halifax Regional Police

Former Halifax Regional Police chief Frank Beazley has died.

Beazley, who retired in 2012, spent more than four decades with the police force, current police chief Dan Kinsella said in a statement Thursday.

“It is with a heavy heart that we learned of the passing of retired Chief Frank Beazley this morning. Chief Beazley was a distinguished leader and a community member who served the citizens of Halifax for 42 years as a police officer,” he said.

Read more: Woman, 27, dies in hospital after being struck in Dartmouth crosswalk, driver ticketed

Kinsella said Beazley began his career in 1970 as an officer on patrol, before moving up the ranks to become police chief in 2012.

He said the former chief was “an extraordinary leader who was well respected within our police service and in our community.”

“Chief Beazley’s leadership has had a tremendous impact on the history of our service, and his loss is being felt by many,” said Kinsella.

The statement did not say how old Beazley was and how he died.

